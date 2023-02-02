How This South Florida Woman Makes One-of-a-Kind Kicks From Scratch

In the heart of South Miami, there’s a hidden gem of a studio where a woman makes sneakers by hand.

Abigail Dillon is one of the few female cordwainers in the country.

"It’s mostly an all-boys club," she said. "My theory has always been, well, if I’m not invited to sit at your table, I’ll build my own table.”

Dillon has been an artist for more than 20 years. She loved to paint sneakers, but quickly grew interested in making sneakers from scratch.

“I create shoes that are art. So, wearable art," she said.

About three years ago, Dillon took a cordwainer course in Los Angeles, and since then, she’s crafted more than a dozen one-of-a-kind sneakers.

A cordwainer is someone who makes shoes from scratch from original materials, primarily leather. It takes a minimum of 80 hours for Dillon to make one sneaker. Prices range from about $2,000 to $3,500.

"When I create, I get to create with so many different options," she said. "And I’m known for not just leather, I’m known for using these uncommon fabrics, and reclaimed fabrics. I’ve used jeans that my kids no longer fit.”

The process starts with the sole of a brand-name shoe.

"It starts off with an original Nike shoe, we pull it apart," Dillon said. "Nike gets paid off the shoe, and it has the original genuine Nike sole. So Nike gets paid. Everybody is covered and the shoe is considered fan art, it’s considered one of one.”

Customers include athletes, musicians, art collectors, and of course, sneakerheads.

“I have a story to tell and I always want to be true to that, and I always want to be true to my culture," Dillon said. "And I’m not at all ashamed to say that I’m an OG in this. I’m as old as hip hop, I’m as old as when sneakers went from gym shoes to mainstream.”

Dillon loves to mentor young women and hopes more gain an interest in the cordwainer industry.

For more on Dillon's work, you can check it out on Instagram.