Miami Archivist Dedicated to Preserving South Florida's ‘Rich, Layered' Black History

Nearly 50 years later, public historian Dr. Dorothy Jenkins Fields still remembers the phone call that changed her life.

“I was looking for books on Blacks, books about Black people in Miami,” Jenkins Fields said.

It was 1974.

She was a librarian at a school in Opa-locka and made a call to another library, asking for books on Black history.

Get South Florida local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC South Florida newsletters.

“She said, ‘We don’t have any books about Black people in Miami, we only have a folder with obituaries.’ And I was stunned,” she said.

When Jenkins Fields asked the librarian why, she said her answer shocked her even more.

“She said, and I quote, ‘I guess those people haven’t thought enough of themselves to write their history.’ I didn’t believe, but I couldn’t prove her wrong,” Jenkins Fields said.

She said that was the moment she dedicated her life to being a historian.

The Miami native became a certified archivist, and in 1977, she started the Black History and Archives Foundation of South Florida which now sits at the Historic Lyric Theater in Overtown.

“I started collecting pictures and photographs, documents, church programs and obituaries,” Jenkins Fields said.

Her work is now being celebrated by History Miami Museum.

Jenkins Fields is one of 20 people part of the museum’s new exhibit Stories of Resistance from Black Miami. The exhibit chronicles social and racial justice efforts by Miami’s Black residents.

“It shows how Black people refuse to accept inequality and in doing that, started their own institutions,” Jenkins Fields said.

It’s a call to action that has inspired a newer generation of storytellers.

“There’s so much of this rich and layered history about Miami that is rooted in Blackness and Black history that’s just not visible," said journalist and Miami native Nadege Green.

Green has made it her mission to make the city’s Black history more accessible.

“Our young people deserve to know this history,” Green said. “They’re in the digital space.”

In 2020, she started Black Miami-Dade, which she describes as a digital storytelling project.

“I started Black Miami-Dade Project really as a love offering back to Miami,” Green said.

Both her website and Instagram page highlight pictures from Miami’s early days through the 1990s.

Green says it was important to show not only struggle but also Black joy.

“Black beauty and joy, all of the fashion shows that would happen here,” she said.

It’s history, both women say, too important not to be told.

“When our loved ones go, these stories go with them, so I think we need to preserve that,” Green said.

“We get to tell our own story,” Jenkins Fields said. “That’s all I want.”