Celebrity Chef Shows How to Make a Sloppy 2020

Celebrity chef Nick Liberato joined 6 in the Mix virtually Tuesday to show a meal that pretty much sums up this year.

It’s called the Sloppy 2020 – a Sloppy Joe you can make from the comfort of your own home.

INGREDIENTS

1 Tbsp butter

1 tsp olive oil

1 lb. ground beef

1/3 bell pepper, minced

1/2 large yellow onion, minced

3 cloves garlic, minced

1 Tbsp tomato paste

2/3 cup ketchup

1/3 cup water

1 Tbsp brown sugar

1 tsp yellow mustard

3/4 tsp chili powder

1/2 tsp Worcestershire sauce

1/2 tsp kosher salt

1/4 tsp red pepper flakes

1/4 tsp black pepper

dash of hot sauce

Martins potato roll

INSTRUCTIONS