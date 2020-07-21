Harry Potter Virtual Summer Camp Transports Kids to Hogwarts: Report

Young witches and wizards who wish to develop their magical skills won’t have to apparate to Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry in order to do so.

A virtual summer camp set in the Harry Potter universe can whisk kids away to the beloved magical boarding school, even amid the COVID-19 outbreak.

Hosted by CampCloud, the program - appropriately titled the Harry Potter O.W.L.S. Camp - allows kids to enroll in Potions class with Professor Snape, Herbology with Professor Sprout, Care of Magical Creatures with Hagrid, and even offers Quidditch lesson for those who don’t shy away from a (virtual) Firebolt -- or a rogue bludger.

Of course, students will be enrolled in their appropriate House (Gryffindor, Ravenclaw, Hufflepuff, or Slytherin) before classes begin, according to a report.

O.W.L.S., or Ordinary Wizarding Levels, are the standardized test witches and wizards in-training are required to take.

J.K. Rowling, Universal Studios, and Warner Bros. are not involved with the program. Click here for more information about how to sign up.

