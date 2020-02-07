Accidental Drug Overdose Killed Bobbi Kristina Brown’s Ex Inside Hotel Room: Officials

Officials announced what killed Nick Gordon, the man who at one time was reportedly engaged to the late daughter of pop music icons Whitney Houston and Bobby Brown, inside a Central Florida hotel room earlier this year.

NBC affiliate WESH-TV reports that the medical examiner in Seminole County determined that Gordon died of an accidental heroin overdose. The 30-year-old was found unresponsive inside a Maitland hotel on New Year’s Day before being taken to a hospital, where he later was pronounced dead.

Gordon is most known for being involved with Bobbi Kristina Brown, who died of a drug overdose in 2015 at the age of 22 – just over three years after her mother died after drowning in a hotel bathtub in an incident that medical examiners determined was caused by heart disease with cocaine use as a contributing factor.

An attorney for Gordon told the station he felt that his client was never in “a good place” in the years that followed Bobbi Kristina Brown’s death.

"The whole world was against him,” Randy Kessler said. “His life was already shattered by losing her, losing Whitney, and nobody had any sympathy for him because everybody wanted to blame somebody, so they all pointed the finger at him.”