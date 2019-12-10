Entertainment
Actor Gary Sinise Takes Over 1,000 Gold Star Children on Annual Trip to Walt Disney World

The trip, organized by the actor’s foundation and American Airlines, brings together families each year who have the bond of having lost a family member who served in the U.S. military.

Thousands of family members of military servicemen and women who gave the ultimate sacrifice for freedom were honored with a five-day trip to Walt Disney World in Orlando thanks to famed actor Gary Sinise.

NBC affiliate WESH-TV reports the trip, organized by the actor’s foundation and American Airlines, brings together families each year who have the bond of having lost a family member who served in the U.S. military.

Called the “Snowball Express”, the trips were inspired by a letter written from a soldier who died in 2006 saying that his one wish was to take his family to Disneyland.

American Airlines donated over a dozen charter planes, complete with volunteer crews, for the trips. On social media, Sinise said over 1,700 people – including 1,000 Gold Star children – took part in the 14th annual trip.

