‘Dolly Parton's Christmas on the Square' is Dropping Right From Heaven into Your Netflix Queue

Ya’ll, Dolly Parton is an angel. That’s something many fans have come to know about her since she took the music world by storm more than 50 years ago. From supporting literacy and animal charities, to donating money to COVID vaccine research, she’s been very active in trying to make the world a better place. Now she’s playing a fictional angel in “Dolly Parton’s Christmas on the Square,” premiering Nov. 22 on Netflix.

Netflix

The film follows the story of a rich nasty woman named Regina (Christine Baranski) as she returns to her small hometown after her father’s death. She’s determined to evict everyone and sell the land to a mall developer, right before Christmas. But after listening to their stories, and reconnecting with old friends and an old flame, Regina has a change of heart. She’s also guided by an actual angel who helps her reconnect with the Christmas spirit.

NETFLIX

And there’s dancing. And singing. And every magical musical moment you could want thanks to director and choreographer Debbie Allen. Parton also wrote music and lyrics for 14 original songs in the film that are also featured in her first Christmas album in 30 years, “A Holly Dolly Christmas.”

Baranski dives into the role of a grinchy scrooge-like character who is determined to ruin Christmas. The film centers on her story of transformation, and forgiveness. The film’s music and story are also incredibly joyful, something Parton hopes will connect with viewers especially right now.

Netflix

“I think everybody’s looking for some light, for some joy,” Parton says. “This is about a family and a community. I think everybody’s going to be able to relate to it. And I think they’re going to find joy and redemption in it.”

“Dolly Parton’s Christmas on the Square” premieres Nov. 22 on Netflix. It also stars Jenifer Lewis, Treat Williams, and was directed and choreographed by three-time Emmy and Golden Globe winner Debbie Allen.