‘2 Broke Girls” Kat Dennings marries Andrew W.K. after almost 3 years of dating

Originally appeared on E! Online

Kat Dennings is breaking ground on a new relationship milestone: marriage.

The "2 Broke Girls" alum tied the knot with musician Andrew W.K. on Nov. 27 in a backyard ceremony held at their Los Angeles home. The wedding was attended by only 15 guests, including close friends Macaulay Culkin and Brenda Song.

"We realized that a small home wedding was too cozy to resist," Dennings told Vogue in a Dec. 11 profile of their nuptials. "Plus, all our stuff was there so we wouldn't have to pack anything."

Get South Florida local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC South Florida newsletters.

And just like her Max Black character on the CBS sitcom, Dennings was very resourceful when it came to wedding planning, DIY-ing most of the decor and even doing her own hair and makeup on the big day.

"I wanted our wedding to feel completely different from an ‘industry event' in every way," the actress explained. "I wanted to be hands-on with the entire experience and feel like we had built our moment together from scratch."

Jimmy Fallon and Kat Dennings face off against Michael Douglas and Jon Cryer in a game of charades.

Kat Dennings' Best Looks

She continued, "Had I known the florals would take three days of nonstop work, I might have hired a professional. But standing with Andrew at an arch I made myself, infused with all our effort and care, it was exactly what we wanted in the end."

For the intimate affair, Dennings wore an ivory-colored gown by Alexander McQueen because "as a very pale person, I didn't like myself in white." Meanwhile, Andrew—born Andrew Fetterly Wilkes-Krier—opted for a dark purple Brioni suit with a shirt and tie from Anto Shirtmakers.

Dennings was accompanied by her mom Ellen Litwack for her walk down the aisle after her dad Gerald Litwack died less than two months before the wedding. "It was incredibly emotional for both of us, and the love surrounding us was very palpable," the "Dollface" star recalled, explaining that her father's passing made her realize "it was even more of a reason to grasp any joyous feeling."

Calling herself "truly lucky to be marrying such a kind and loving man," Dennings added, "The ceremony itself was kind of a blur, but in the best way. We just looked into each other's eyes and were so excited to finally be husband and wife."

The wedding comes nearly three years after Dennings and Andrew struck up their romance. They announced their engagement in May 2021, just weeks after going public with their relationship.

"It quickly became obvious that we were made for each other," Dennings told Vogue. "We actually proposed to each other in the kitchen at the exact same moment.