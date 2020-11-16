2020 People's Choice Awards: Top Moments From the Show Published 2 hours ago • Updated 2 hours ago The 2020 People's Choice Awards aired Sunday night on E! Here are some of the highlights from the show: 17 photos 1/17 Rich Polk/E! Entertainment/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images TikTok star Addison Rae arrives at the 2020 E! People’s Choice Awards held at the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, California and broadcast on Sunday, November 15, 2020. 2/17 Christopher Polk/E! Entertainment/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images Tyler, The Creator speaks onstage. 3/17 Christopher Polk/E! Entertainment/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images Demi Lovato, host of the 2020 PCA's, speaks during the show. 4/17 Christopher Polk/E! Entertainment/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images Blake Shelton accepts the award for Country Artist of 2020. 5/17 Christopher Polk/E! Entertainment/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images Tiffany Haddish speaks onstage. She won the Female Movie Star of 2020 for "Like a Boss." 6/17 Christopher Polk/E! Entertainment/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images Jimmy Fallon calls into the show to accept the Nighttime Talk Show of 2020 award for "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon." 7/17 Christopher Polk/E! Entertainment/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images Mandy Moore wins Drama TV Star of 2020 for her role in "This Is Us." 8/17 Christopher Polk/E! Entertainment/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images Tracee Ellis Ross accepts the Fashion Icon Award onstage. 9/17 Christopher Polk/E! Entertainment/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images Halle Bailey and Chloe Bailey of Chloe X Halle perform. 10/17 Christopher Polk/E! Entertainment/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images Leslie Jones accepts an award for Comedy Act of 2020 for "Time Machine." 11/17 Christopher Polk/E! Entertainment/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images Ellen DeGeneres won the Daytime Talk Show of 2020. 12/17 Todd Williamson/E! Entertainment/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images Winner of Comedy TV Star of 2020, Sofía Vergara is photographed with her award. 13/17 Christopher Polk/E! Entertainment/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images Ellen Pompeo won Female TV Star of 2020 for her role in "Grey's Anatomy." 14/17 Christopher Polk/E! Entertainment/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images Maitreyi Ramakrishnan and Mindy Kaling, of “Never Have I Ever,” accept an award for Comedy Show of 2020. 15/17 Christopher Polk/E! Entertainment/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images Jennifer Lopez is named People’s Icon of 2020. 16/17 Christopher Polk/E! Entertainment/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images Tyler Perry accepts People’s Champion Award. 17/17 Christopher Polk/E! Entertainment/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images Joey King won Comedy Movie Star of 2020 for "The Kissing Booth 2." This article tagged under: People's Choice Awards 0 More Photo Galleries 2020 CMA Awards: Top Moments From the Show Tropical Storm Eta Through the Lens of NBC 6 Viewers PHOTOS: Joe Biden Wins White House Sean Connery: His Most Iconic Roles