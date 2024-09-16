2024 Emmys: Alan Cumming claims Taylor Swift stole his look at VMAs

Originally appeared on E! Online

Alan Cumming is faithful to his Scottish roots.

At the 2024 Emmy Awards Sept. 15, the "Traitors" host walked the red carpet in a black kilt with a beige jacket, accented by a plaid shirt with wrap detail. If the Teddy Vonranson design looks familiar that’s because it’s similar to the plaid Dior bustier and cape combo Taylor Swift wore at the "2024 MTV Video Music Awards" Sept. 11. But, Cumming made it clear who did the trend first. (Click here to see all of this year’s red carpet stars.)

“The b---- stole my look,” he joked to People at the Peacock Theater. “In the next season there's a look I have that's very similar, but I think it's hilarious that so many people said Taylor Swift looks like Alan Cumming, which is a sentence I never thought I would hear.”

The 59-year-old was already a winner when he arrived at the 76th annual award show, hosted by Eugene Levy and Dan Levy. His unforgettable turn on season two of the Peacock hit earned him the award for Outstanding Host For A Reality Or Reality Competition Program at the Creative Arts Emmys Sept. 7, ending RuPaul’s eight-year winning streak in the category. (Keep track of all of this year’s winners here).

As for what to expect from the murder-mystery competition’s highly-anticipated third season? “It’s brutal,” he exclusively told Live from E!: Emmys host Laverne Cox. “And what happens on this, I can't really say, of course, but it's a bloodbath, and then it gets really lovely."

Involved in that bloodbath are "Vanderpump Rules'" Tom Sandoval, "The Real Housewives of New Jersey" Dolores Catania, "Summer House" star Ciara Miller, "Real Housewives of New York City" alum Dorinda Medley, "The Real Housewives of Potomac" alum Robyn Dixon and "The Real Housewives of Dubai" Chanel Ayan. Plus Britney Spears' ex Sam Ashgari, British royal Lord Ivar Mountbatten, "Selling Sunset" star Chrishell Stause, "Bob The Drag Queen" from "RuPaul's Drag Race," "Big Brother" alum Britney Haynes and "The Biggest Loser's Bob Harper."