And the 2025 Oscar nomination goes to…: See the full list

Nominations for the 97th Academy Awards will be announced on Thursday following two delays due to the ongoing wildfires in Los Angeles.
Bowen Yang and Rachel Sennott will read this year's nominees across 23 categories beginning at 8:30 a.m. ET. Viewers can watch the announcement via an array of platforms, including Oscar.com, Oscars.org, the academy's social network sites, ABC's “Good Morning America,” as well as on Disney+ and Hulu.
Oscar nominations were originally scheduled to be announced on Jan. 17. With wildfires in the Pacific Palisades, Altadena and other areas around Los Angeles, the academy extended its voting window and landed on Thursday for its nominations announcement.
The Academy Awards will be held on the ceremony's original date of Sunday, March 2, with Conan O'Brien serving as host.
See the full list of nominees below:
Best picture
Actress in a leading role
Actor in a leading role
Actress in a supporting role
Actor in a supporting role
Directing
Original screenplay
Adapted Screenplay
Animated feature film
Cinematography
Costume design
Sound
Live action short film
Animated short film
Original score
Original song
Documentary feature film
Documentary short film
International feature film
Makeup and hairstyling
Production design
Film editing
Visual effects