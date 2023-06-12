Celebrity News

‘A wonderful ride': Pat Sajak announces upcoming season will be his last as host of ‘Wheel of Fortune'

On March 22, 2019, Guinness World Records recognized Pat Sajak for having the “longest career as a game show host for the same show.”

Pat Sajak announced on Twitter on Monday that the upcoming season of "Wheel of Fortune" will be his last as host of the popular game show.

“Wheel of Fortune” originally began in 1975 as a daytime series on NBC. In 1981, Sajak stepped in to replace former host Chuck Woolery alongside Susan Stafford, TODAY.com reported. 

Zuri chatted with longtime "Wheel of Fortune" co-host Vanna White, who dished on her iconic looks and her and Pat Sajak's four decades on air.

Sajak has won three Daytime Emmy Awards in the outstanding game show host category (1993, 1997, 1998) as well as a lifetime achievement prize in 2011, according to the Internet Movie Database, or IMDb, NBC News reported.

