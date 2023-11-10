Aaron Rodgers denies having bong on Jets' sidelines, says it was tequila

New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers says the internet is "a little weak on the conspiracies" after some speculated he was caught with a bong on the sidelines this past Monday night.

During Rodgers' latest appearance on "The Pat McAfee Show," McAfee rolled the tape and asked Rodgers what exactly it was he dropped on the side of the field before the game.

"Shout out to bongs everywhere, but that was not one of them," Rodgers said. Instead, he says it was a bottle of Maestro Dobel tequila given to him by ESPN reporter John Sutcliffe. Take a look for yourself:

Aaron Rodgers’ Pregame Fumble!



“WHAT’S IN THE BOX?!” pic.twitter.com/kZnx8bLYPp — 98.7FM ESPN New York (@ESPNNY98_7FM) November 9, 2023

Get South Florida local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC South Florida newsletters.

In Rodgers' defense, there is a Maestro Dobel tequila bottle that looks like just like the one he dropped.

Rodgers has been open in his support for recreational drugs, especially psychedelics. Earlier this year, Rodgers spoke at a psychedelics advocacy conference in Denver and has admitted to using ayahuasca.

Psychedelic drugs, which have been illegal at the federal level since the Nixon administration, have been seen in a more positive light in recent years. Several states, such as Colorado and Oregon, have legalized psychedelic mushrooms, and some studies have shown psychedelics are effective in treating mental health issues such as post-traumatic stress disorder.

As for the Jets this Monday night, they lost to the Chargers 27-6.

Rodgers, who tore his Achilles in the first offensive series of the season this year, has undergone an inventive "speed bridge" surgery and has not ruled out returning this season despite the injury typically causing the end of a player's season.