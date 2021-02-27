Abigail Breslin's Father Michael Dies of COVID-19: “I'm in Shock and Devastation”

Abigail Breslin is mourning the death of her father, Michael Breslin, who died of complications from COVID-19 at age 78 on Friday, Feb. 26.

The 24-year-old "Zombieland" and "Scream Queens" actress announced his passing on Instagram with a heartbreaking tribute. In her post, she included throwback photos of her and her dad, including one of them with Nicole Kidman at the 2007 Oscars, where Abigail was nominated for her role in "Little Miss Sunshine."

"My daddy..." the "Little Miss Sunshine" star wrote. "Oh wow. Hard to write this. Harder than I thought. I'm in shock and devastation. At 6:32 PM EST , my sweet, perfect, amazing, heroic, wonderful dada passed away after my family and I said goodbye. It was COVID-19 that cut my sweet daddy's life too short."

She continued, "I appreciate more than you know, the love and support my family and I have received. Mostly I want to remember my dad for who he was. My dad was a hilarious, boisterous, tenacious, rebellious, intelligent, sweet, incredible human being." In addition to the "Little Miss Sunshine" star, Michael is also survived by his wife and the actress's mother, Kim Walsh Breslin, and the star's older brothers, Ryan Breslin and Spencer Breslin.

"He loved life. He loved his family," Abigail wrote. "He loved the simple things...He loved a cup of coffee(black, heated up for 66 seconds). He LOVED a good Knish (but ONLY in the winter). He loved BBQ'ing (and while we loved brown mustard he only wanted French's Yellow)."

The actress continued, "He loved Bryeyer's ice cream (strawberry, vanilla and chocolate NEO style) [sic]. He loved doowop songs, specifically, "I Wonder Why" by Dion & The Belmonts and "Under The Boardwalk" by The Drifters. He loved dogs and cats and all animals and he especially loved hearing funny stories about my pets in particular. He's always say, 'abba dabba you've got that animal lover in you just like me.' He loved taking pictures and flying planes and good dinners and music from the 50's and 60's and good couches and Kenyan mountain coffee and funny YouTube videos and email threads and weird poems and politics and he loved me and he loved my brothers and he loved my mom."

"And we loved him," Abigail wrote. "And we always will. I miss you daddy. I can't wait to see you again. I won't ever, ever, ever forget you. To the moon and back dada...Love, yours forever, Abs."

Michael battled the coronavirus for a few weeks before he died. On Feb. 10, Abigail revealed his diagnosis on Instagram on Feb. 10, writing, "I'm asking for prayers and positivity sent this way for my daddy, Michael, who tested positive for COVID-19 and this morning had to be placed on a ventilator. We are continuing to stay positive and know he's under great care."

On Twitter, she wrote, "All I can say is this: Covid is never more real until you've experienced it firsthand or through a loved one. It's unpredictable and relentless. My dad has been incredible careful and hasn't left home since it began except for doctors appointments. Plz be safe. PLEASE."

"I'm extremely thankful for the nurses and doctors who are working hard to make sure he fights the virus," she said in her Instagram post, which too included a public plea. "I have faith that things will turn around at any moment, but in the meantime, please continue to wear your masks and follow COVID protocol."