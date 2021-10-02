IATSE

About 60,000 Hollywood Union Workers Are Voting on Whether to Authorize a Strike

International Alliance of Theatrical Stage Employees (IATSE)'s president on Friday urged members “in the strongest possible terms” to vote in favor of the strike

By Wilson Wong and Saba Hamedy | NBC News

(Myung J. Chun / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images)

Officially, it’s just a vote to authorize a strike, not a vote to go on strike. However, if it passes, it could lead to the biggest industry strike among Hollywood production workers since World War II. The results are expected to be released Monday, according to IATSE.

The union’s contract with AMPTP, which went into place in 2018, ended July 31 and was extended until Sept. 10. The union is calling for a new, three-year basic agreement that would provide behind-the-scenes workers higher pay, larger contributions to health and pension plans, meal breaks, improved rest periods and a bigger cut of the profits from streaming productions.

Download our app for iOS or Android to get the latest forecasts on the hurricane season— and sign up for alerts.

In a Sept. 21 statement announcing its intent to hold a strike authorization vote, IATSE said members “risked our health and safety all year, working through the Pandemic to ensure that our business emerged intact. Now, we cannot and will not accept a deal that leaves us with an unsustainable outcome.”

Read the full story on NBCNews.com.

Entertainment News

Queen Elizabeth II 4 hours ago

Queen Elizabeth Reflects on ‘Deep' Affection for Scotland

Kelly Clarkson 16 hours ago

Kelly Clarkson Awarded the $10.4 Million Montana Ranch in Divorce From Brandon Blackstock

This article tagged under:

IATSEHollywoodMoviestelevisionStrike
Coronavirus Pandemic News Local US & World Weather Weather alerts Hurricane Season Investigations Responds Impact With Jackie Nespral NBCLX 6 In The Mix Entertainment Latin Beat Traffic Sports Community TV Listings Contests
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us