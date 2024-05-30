Originally appeared on E! Online

There is an update in Allie Shehorn's brutal attack.

Actor Nick Pasqual — the makeup artist's estranged boyfriend — has been charged with one count of attempted murder; one count of first-degree residential burglary with a person present; and one count of injuring a spouse, cohabitant, fiancé, boyfriend, girlfriend or child's parent, Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascón announced May 29.

If convicted, Pasqual could face the maximum sentence of life in state prison, according to the press release.

Though the release does not identify Shehorn as Pasqual's victim, the statement notes that on May 23 at 4:30 in the morning — the same date of Shehorn's attack, her friends told KTLA — Pasqual allegedly broke into the Los Angeles home of an estranged girlfriend where he proceeded to stab her multiple times.

Pasqual allegedly then fled the scene and was detained at a border check point in Texas between the United States and Mexico, per the release. The statement notes he will be extradited to Los Angeles County.

Police confirmed to E! News that Pasqual was arrested, with the date and neighborhood of the alleged attack matching the details of Shehorn's attack provided by her friends to KTLA.

The release from the District Attorney's office also says the victim filed a restraining order against Pasqual days before the attack. E! News has obtained a restraining order filed by Shehorn against Pasqual on May 20 — only days before Shehorn was attacked — as well as the court order granting the request. In her restraining order, she accused Pasqual of raping and choking her on April 14, as well as hitting her with a belt on Jan. 29.

Following Shehorn's stabbing, an Instagram post from her friend Jed Dornoff — who also started a GoFundMe for her with Emily MacDonald — explained that, according to the Los Angeles Domestic Violence Department, Shehorn's alleged attacker was apprehended on the Mexico-Texas border.

Within the statement, District Attorney Gascón not only expressed his well wishes for the victim, but also made a promise to her.

"My thoughts and heartfelt sympathies are with the victim in this horrific incident," he said. "Our office, including our Bureau of Victim Services, extends our support and resources to her as she embarks on the long and difficult journey of healing from both the physical and emotional trauma inflicted upon her. This heinous incident is a stark reminder of the dangers of domestic violence. We will ensure that the individual responsible for this egregious act is held accountable for their actions."

On May 23, Shehorn was found after being stabbed more than 20 times in her home, according to her friends' GoFundMe. She was discovered by Christine White, who described herself as Shehorn's surrogate mother to KTLA, and was rushed to the hospital where she has so far undergone three surgeries.

Following her attack, the 35-year-old's friends have been updating the public on her wellbeing.

"Allie Shehorn is making positive steps to her recovery," Dornoff began a May 29 Instagram post, which showed Shehorn on her feet in the hospital. "It's still a very long road but she is facing it with courage and determination."

And his post was soon filled with love from supporters, cheering the special effects artist on from near and far.

"May you recover well and come back stronger than ever," wrote one user. "I know I only worked with you once dear Ally but I know you're a beautiful person inside and out. My heart goes out to you."

Added another, "Dang woman!!! Out of bed and standing?!!! Hell yeah!! We all got you girl!! There's an army of us standing behind you! You got this!!"

If you or someone you know is experiencing domestic violence, contact the National Domestic Violence Hotline by calling 1-800-799-SAFE (7233), visiting www.thehotline.org or texting LOVEIS to 22522.