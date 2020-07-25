Actress Spencer Grammer Slashed Outside NYC Restaurant

Actress Spencer Grammer and a dinner date were attacked in New York City while trying to deescalate an argument between restaurant staff and a reportedly intoxicated man who was refused service.

The "Rick and Morty" and "Greek" actress, also daughter to Kelsey Grammer, was dining out at The Black Ant in the East Village after 11 p.m. Friday when the suspect arrived at the restaurant set up for outdoor dining.

Witnesses say staff at the restaurant denied the man a drink, and when he became argumentative, Grammer and her companion reportedly attempted to intervene. Police officials did not confirm the details that led up to the altercation.

The NYPD confirmed injuries to a 36-year-old woman and 31-year-old man. The woman, who two law enforcement sources identified as Grammer, was cut in the right arm, while the man was stabbed in the lower back, police said.

After the struggle, the suspect fled the restaurant on foot.

In a statement to US Weekly, Grammer said, "My friend and I did what anyone else would do in the same situation. Several others, predominantly women, were also attempting to prevent the altercation from escalating."

The pair were taken to nearby Bellevue Hospital where they were treated for their injuries, the department said.

"We want to thank the first responders and the staff at Bellevue Hospital, who provided us with excellent care. They fought an incredible battle this year. It was very moving for us to have the opportunity to thank them in person," Grammer said.

"I guess since he didn't like the answer that the hostess and the people who work there gave him, he just kind of lashed out and got upset at peoples' reaction," said Samantha Cervantes, who was nearby the restaurant.

"He pulled out a knife and one thing led to another and he ended up stabbing two bystanders," Cervantes said.

The police department had made no arrests as of Saturday afternoon.