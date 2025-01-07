Adam Brody reveals bathroom secret that helps Leighton Meester romance

Originally appeared on E! Online

Adam Brody and Leighton Meester are flush with ideas for a successful relationship.

Watch NBC6 free wherever you are > WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

The "Nobody Wants This" star shared what he thinks has helped his 10-year marriage to the "Gossip Girl" alum: using different bathrooms.

"We have de facto separate toilets," Brody explained to Access Hollywood on the red carpet at the 2025 Golden Globes Jan. 5. "I go in the office — it's nice."

Get local news you need to know to start your day with NBC 6's News Headlines newsletter. > SIGN UP SIGN UP

The 45-year-old — who shares daughter Arlo, 9, and a 4-year-old son, whose name has never been publicly shared, with Meester — added, "Get one layer farther away from the kids. One layer more deep with privacy."

While Brody has clearly given plenty of thought to loo-lore, Meester admitted, "I have put no thought into the toilet situation whatsoever."

And although the two try to keep some parts of their life separate, working together is clearly not something they shy away from. The longtime couple have shared the screen multiple times, including in "The Oranges," "Single Parents" and "River Wild" — and they are happy to keep doing so.

Kristen Bell and Adam Brody play an unlikely couple in the new Netflix series "Nobody Wants This," and "The Kelly Clarkson Show" guest host Roy Wood Jr. gets to the bottom of their dealbreakers in real life.

READ: Inside Adam Brody and Leighton Meester's Super Private Love Story

"We always like to work together when it comes up," Brody said during "Live From E!: Golden Globes." And as Meester added, "It comes up a lot."

"It's true," Brody continued. "Almost everything we do, they're like, 'Would your husband or wife want to be in this as well?"

The couple noted they don't have any projects on the horizon at the moment, although the "O.C." alum added, "We should come up with something that we want to do together."

After all, the pair know how fortunate they are to have found one another — and to have a relationship that has survived over a decade in Hollywood.

"We're super, super lucky, and I think we recognize how lucky we are with one another," Meester told E! News in 2023. "We give each other a lot of respect and time and attention and focus. Like, really put our time and energy into a relationship."

PHOTOS: Leighton Meester, Adam Brody, 2025 Golden Globes, Couples

Kristen Bell and Adam Brody have spent a lot of time together on the press tour for their hit Netflix series "Nobody Wants This," but turns out he still has a few secrets. Tune in to The Kelly Clarkson show today.