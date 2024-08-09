Adele confirms engagement to Rich Paul

Originally appeared on E! Online

Send your love to this couple: Adele and Rich Paul are officially engaged.

After much speculation about their status, the "Hello" singer and the sports agent — who went public with their romance in 2021 — have taken the next step in their relationship. Adele — mom to 11-year-old son Angelo with ex-husband Simon Konecki — confirmed the engagement news during her concert in Munich, Germany.

In footage posted on social media Aug. 9, Adele can be heard telling a fan that she can't marry them because she's "already getting married," holding up her hand to signal an engagement as the crowd cheered.

E! News has reached out to Adele's rep for comment and has not heard back.

Although the pair has kept much of their relationship private, they have shared a few sweet details about their courtship over the years.

"I met him at a birthday party, we were on the dance floor," the Grammy winner recalled of their first encounter in an interview with Oprah Winfrey in November 2021. "And then we met a couple years later. We went out for dinner, which he says was a business meeting and I'm like ‘A business meeting about what?' And then it was the first time we hung out on our own."

As for what impressed Adele most about Paul? Well, rumor has it that it's all about his humor.

"He's just hilarious. He's so funny," she told Oprah. "And very smart. Very, very smart. It's quite incredible watching him do what he does and just the easiness of it and very smooth."

Adele and Paul's bond is so strong that they sparked engagement rumors after the "Easy on Me" artist was spotted wearing a diamond ring on that finger at the 2022 BRIT Awards.

While Adele initially played coy about the chatter, she finally addressed the speculation in August 2022.

"I'm not married," she cheekily teased to Elle. "I'm not married! I'm just in loooove! I'm happy as I'll ever be. I might as well be married."

As she clarified, "I just love high-end jewelry, boy!"

In addition to questions about her relationship status, Adele has also addressed the possibility of expanding her expanding her family one day.

"I definitely would like a couple more kids," she told BBC Radio 4's Desert Island Discs in July 2022. "It would be wonderful. If not, I've got Angelo."

As for Paul, who has three kids from a previous relationship, he provided a glimpse into how he sees himself parenting in the future.

"As a young dad, growing a business, it was pretty tough," he told E! News. "But now looking as an older dad and my kids being much older, and obviously, if I was to have more kids ... I'm looking forward to being a different dad, a more patient dad."

It was just a few months ago that Adele gave a sweet shoutout to her partner's daughter Reonna for graduating from Clark Atlanta University.

"It is my stepdaughter's graduation this weekend," the 36-year-old told the crowd at her Las Vegas residency May 17. "I love you darling. Congratulations!"

"She's the first family member that's graduated college," Adele added. "How amazing is that? It's a f--king vibe. So, they're all in Atlanta and they're obviously celebrating her and obviously I'm here with you — I wouldn't be anywhere else. I love you baby."

After Adele's residency at Caesars Palace Colosseum officially comes to an end in November, she plans to take time off from work.

“I don’t have any plans for new music at all,” she recently told Germany’s ZDF public broadcast service, via Deadline. “I want a big break after this and I think I want to do other creative things, just for a little while.”

That might just include wedding planning.

