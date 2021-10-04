Adele is giving fans 30 reasons to expect her next album soon.

The singer’s social media profiles were wiped clean and updated with a teal background Monday, prompting fans to speculate her new album will be coming soon.

THE START OF A NEW ADELE ERA #Adele30 pic.twitter.com/3DBAGB2yHY — fran (@hypnoticpaulson) October 4, 2021

The move comes after billboards with the same image and the number 30 over it began appearing around the world last week in cities like New York and London.

“I will always come back, and I will always write music."

- Adele #Adele30 pic.twitter.com/0wlGYZKiIF — SARA³⁰ ⚜️ (@adeleforIife) October 4, 2021

It would make sense for Adele, who famously titles her albums after her age when they are produced. She is currently 33 years old.

The singer even hinted at the record back in 2019, with a birthday Instagram caption reading, “30 will be a drum n bass record to spite you.”

The speculation was also fueled after Taylor Swift announced on Sept. 30 that her album, “Red (Taylor’s Version)” would be dropping a week earlier, on Nov. 12, than previously announced. Fans think this means “30” will be released on Nov. 19, Swift’s original release date.

The announcement is suspected to be connected to Adele because the billboards began emerging just one day after Swift’s release date was changed.

Adele’s previous albums, 19, 21 and 25, have yielded smash hits like “Rolling in the Deep,” “Someone Like You” and “Hello.”

The suspected new album will be her first since splitting with husband Simon Konecki in 2019. The two share 8-year-old son Angelo James.

Adele is switching up her look. In a new Instagram snap, the songstress traded her usual loose waves for perfect ringlets while wearing an outfit in the same Marine Serre crescent moon print that Beyoncé wore onscreen.