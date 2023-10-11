Adele's boyfriend Rich Paul gives Travis Kelce the perfect advice amid Taylor Swift romance

Originally appeared on E! Online

Travis Kelce doesn't need coaching on how to date a music superstar, according to Rich Paul.

The sports agent, who went public with Adele in 2021, believes the Kansas City Chiefs tight end already has the tools to help him navigate the spotlight amid his rumored romance with Taylor Swift. After all, they share the same hometown.

"Here's the thing, Travis Kelce is from Cleveland," he said during an Oct. 10 appearance on Fox Sports' First Things First talk show. "I don't have to give him any advice. We're born with this, so he knows what to do."

The 41-year-old, whose impressive life story of how he came to be LeBron James' agent is detailed in his new book "Lucky Me," jokingly added that Kelce "can read" the memoir should he actually need advice.

"Travis," he quipped, "read 'Lucky Me!'"

Indeed, Paul and Kelce, 34, have a lot in common. In addition to being figures in the sports world, they both hail from Cleveland suburbs, with Paul spending his childhood in Glenville and Kelce growing up just miles away in Cleveland Heights.

And since sparking dating speculations with Swift, 33, last month, the NFL star has proven that he's absolutely fearless about the media attention surrounding them. In fact, he and his team have managed to win their last four games — even as the "Anti-Hero" singer was cheering them on from the crowd of two.

Taylor Swift is known for baring her soul in her music, especially when it comes to love.

"As all the attention comes, it feels like I was on top of the world after the Super Bowl — and right now, even more on top of the world," the athlete said during an Oct. 6 press conference. "You've got a lot of people that care about Taylor, and for good reason."

Kelce added, "At the end of the day, I've always been pretty good about compartmentalizing and being able to stay focused."