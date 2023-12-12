Originally appeared on E! Online

Amanda Bynes is addressing her "new look."

"The Amanda Show" alum, who recently made headlines for her return to the spotlight, spoke out about undergoing a cosmetic procedure on her eyelids.

"I saw a couple of stories online that say I have a new look," Bynes noted in a Dec. 11 TikTok video. "I was never open about this before but I actually had blepharoplasty surgery on the skin folds and the corners of my eye so I don't have those skin folds anymore."

"It was one of the best things I could've ever done for my self-confidence," she added, "and it made me feel a lot better in my skin."

The "She's the Man" star's message comes just days after she made her debut on "Amanda Bynes & Paul Sieminski: The Podcast," where she showed off her platinum blonde hair and heart-shaped tattoo on her cheek.

The 37-year-old even commented on her infamous ink during the debut episode, noting, "Nobody cares anymore if people have face tattoos."

The "Hairspray" star's comeback follows several years of her prioritizing her privacy and health. In 2021, her nearly nine-year conservatorship was put to an end, and she earned an associate's degree from the Fashion Institute of Design and Marketing two years earlier.

Although she planned to attend an "All That" cast reunion at 90s Con in March, Bynes was placed on a 72-hour psychiatric hold and was unable to make an appearance. The star does, however, have big plans for her new podcast — and plans to release more episodes soon.

"I want to thank everyone who watched the first episode of the podcast," Bynes added in another TikTok on Dec. 11. "We are filming the next episode in two weeks, I hope you all tune into that episode as well. Thank you so much for the support."