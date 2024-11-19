Celebrity News

Amanda Kloots says ‘Dancing With the Stars' partner Alan Bersten was ‘very mean' to her

Amanda Kloots, who was partnered with Alan Bersten on season 30 of "Dancing With the Stars," said she helped the pro dancer "become a nicer person in teaching" after he was "very mean" to her.

Amanda Kloots is dancing through her memories.

The "Talk" host got candid about what it was really like competing on season 30 of "Dancing With the Stars" in 2021, especially alongside her professional dance partner Alan Bersten.

"He was very mean to me," Kloots admitted on the "Boyfriend Material with Harry Jowsey" podcast Nov. 19. Although she chalked it up to his Russian upbringing, explaining, "Growing up Russian, growing up in that dance atmosphere. And he did see a lot of potential in me, and he saw that we could possibly win this thing."

Kloots added that she "got yelled at," but that she would often keep it inside because she didn't want to derail their rehearsal time if the producers wanted to do an interview about how she was feeling.

"I would just keep it bottled up," she said, "and we would just be dancing, and I would just be raging inside."

Still, the 42-year-old knows she was a positive influence on Bersten, with whom she placed fourth that year, as Iman Shumpert and Daniella Karagach took home the famed mirror ball trophy.

"I think Alan has grown up a lot in the last couple of years," Kloots explained. "I'm saying this, and I know that he'll agree with me: I helped him become a nicer person in teaching."

The former "Rockette" — who shares son Elvis, 5, with late husband Nick Cordero — previously gave insight into her "DWTS" journey during a conversation with Katie Couric.

"The hardest part about Dancing with the Stars, I think, for me, was definitely the stress of learning a brand new dance each week and needing it to be show-ready, perfect for performance in six days," she explained in Nov. 2021. "Every dance is different because the technique is different, the style is different, what makes the dance unique is different. So, to learn it and then to feel good about it and then feel ready enough to perform it, it was exhausting both mentally and physically."

Though there were a few silver-linings, like her son getting to watch her dance.

"It was very cute because he kind of went along the journey with me," Kloots said, "and got into it and then really started liking watching me and Alan dance. He started pointing out Alan too, which was very cute."

