‘American Idol' Alum Reunited With Daughter, Still Fighting for Custody of Her Son

Syesha Mercado, a former finalist on "American Idol," was reunited with her newborn daughter but continues to fight for custody of her toddler son.

“Just know Ast is home. Ast is home! We have Ast with us,” Mercado's partner Tyron Deener said in an Instagram video on Friday.

The couple's daughter, Ast, was taken last week by Child Protective Services in Florida just days after Mercado gave birth. Their son, Amen'Ra, was taken earlier this year when he was 13 months old.

“We still got work to do to get Ra back," Deener said in the video, thanking the public and their attorneys.

"Just know through the people, through you all we were able to counteract this unjust system and this corruption to be able to get our baby back.”

The couple could not immediately be reached for comment on Saturday.

