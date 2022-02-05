Andy Cohen

Andy Cohen Gets Hollywood Walk of Fame Star on His Son's 3rd Birthday

The 3-year-old celebrated his birthday on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, complete with cookies and adorable photos

By Clare Mulroy | TODAY

Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images

​​Though Andy Cohen was the one receiving his Hollywood Walk of Fame star on Friday, it was really his son, 3-year-old birthday boy Ben, that stole the show.

The host of “Watch What Happens Live” and producer of “The Real Housewives” franchise was joined by friends, family and adorable son Ben to commemorate earning a place among the stars. After sharing his gratitude with colleagues and family, Cohen gave a shout-out to his son.

Amy Sussman/Getty Images
Lisa Rinna and Garcelle Beauvais speak at Cohen's Hollywood Walk of Fame star ceremony on Feb. 4, 2022.

“It’s your birthday, we’ve got cookies waiting for you man!” Cohen said, thanking guests for being there for the father-son duo. 

In a sweet moment, while Cohen posed with his new plaque, Ben called out from the crowd, "Daddy, don't touch the star!" Cohen laughed and called back out to his son without even breaking his smile for the cameras.

Ben ran over to join Cohen, bouncing around the newly unveiled star and smiling while his dad tickled his side. The two snuggled in for a photo op, and then the birthday boy hopped away.

Amy Sussman/Getty Images
Cohen and his son, Ben, pose for a photo op at the Hollywood Walk of Fame.
Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and choose the alerts you want.

“Give it up for Ben,” Cohen said. 

Entertainment News

Jimmy Carr 10 hours ago

Comedian Jimmy Carr Denounced for ‘Abhorrent' Holocaust Remark in Netflix Special

Lindsay Lohan 12 hours ago

Lindsay Lohan Makes Fun of Her Past High Jinks in New Super Bowl Ad

Cohen was joined by "Real Housewives" stars Garcelle Beauvais and Lisa Rinna and B.J. Novak, actor and writer on “The Office.”

Singer John Mayer, a good friend of the host, also shared a touching speech. Los Angeles City Council President Nury Martinez even brought cookies for Ben.

“Working in TV is a privilege, a dream if you will,” Cohen said in his speech.

This story first appeared on TODAY.com. More from TODAY:

Copyright Today Digital Originals

This article tagged under:

Andy CohenHollywood Walk of Fame
Coronavirus Pandemic News Local US & World Weather Weather alerts Hurricane Season Investigations Responds Impact With Jackie Nespral NBCLX 6 In The Mix Entertainment Latin Beat Traffic Sports Community TV Listings Contests
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us