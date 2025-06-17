Anne Burrell, Food Network star and host of ‘Worst Cooks in America,' dies at 55

Anne Burrell, a Food Network star and frequent TODAY guest known as much for her platinum blond hair and signature wit as her talent in the kitchen, has died at age 55.

Burrell passed away June 17 at her home at her home in Brooklyn, New York, her reps tell TODAY.com in a statement.

“With her trademark spiky blonde hair and sparkling personality, Anne Burrell was the hugely popular and fan favorite host of Food Network’s hit show, Worst Cooks in America,” the statement read. “Burrell was an industry veteran and passionate teacher who prided herself on her work in the culinary world.”

FILE: Chef Anne Burrell on Oct. 10, 2019 in New York City. (Daniel Zuchnik / Getty Images for NYCWFF)

Her family called Burrell “a beloved wife, sister, daughter, stepmother, and friend” in a statement, adding that her “light radiated far beyond those she knew, touching millions across the world.”

“Though she is no longer with us, her warmth, spirit, and boundless love remain eternal,” they said.

A cause of death was not provided.

Burrell was a staple of the Food Network for two decades. A former teacher at the Institute of Culinary Education, she started her TV career by appearing as a sous chef on “Iron Chef America” in 2005 and later launched her own show, the Emmy-nominated “Secrets of a Restaurant Chef,” which aired from 2008 until 2012.

She appeared regularly on “Chef Wanted,” “Chopped,” “Food Network Star” and others programs before she began hosting “Worst Cooks in America” in 2010.

She recently competed on Food Network’s “House of Knives,” which premiered in March 2025.

“Anne was a remarkable person and culinary talent — teaching, competing and always sharing the importance of food in her life and the joy that a delicious meal can bring,” says a Food Network spokesperson. “Our thoughts are with Anne’s family, friends and fans during this time of tremendous loss.”

Burrell also wrote two bestselling cookbooks, “Cook Like a Rock Star” and “Own Your Kitchen: Recipes to Inspire and Empower.”

She is survived by her husband Stuart Claxton, whom she married in 2021, and his son, Javier, along with her mother, Marlene, sister Jane and brother Ben.

Throughout her culinary journey, she often said, “I feel so lucky to be able to share my true passion in life with others.”

