Are Kanye West and wife Bianca Censori breaking up? His rep says…

Originally appeared on E! Online

Kanye West and Bianca Censori still have their love locked down.

Watch NBC6 free wherever you are WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

Amid online rumors that the "Stronger" rapper, 47, and his wife, 30, have called it quits on their two-year marriage, their rep stepped in to set the record straight.

“Ye and Bianca are in Los Angeles, about to enjoy Valentine’s Day together," Milo Yiannopoulos told The Hollywood Reporter on Feb. 13. "Announcements about their private life will come from them directly, not unsourced rumor in the tabloid press."

Get local news you need to know to start your day with NBC 6's News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

He added, "Is this the fifth or is it the sixth time the press has wrongly reported that Ye and Bianca are separating? I’ve lost track."

E! News has reached out to West and Censori's reps for comment but hasn't heard back.

West and Censori were first linked in late 2022, when reports surfaced that the pair had quietly tied the knot after the Yeezy founder finalized his split from Kim Kardashian — with whom he shares kids North West, 11, Saint West, 8, Chicago West, 6, and Psalm West, 5.

PHOTOS: Kanye West Says He Has “Dominion” Over Wife Bianca Censori After Naked Grammys Look

At the time, Censori had been working for two years as the head of architecture at West's Yeezy brand, according to her LinkedIn.

Since the private wedding, the Australian model has continued to serve as what West described as his "iconic muse."

In January 2024, the Grammy winner praised Censori as an "inspirational talented artist" and thanked her for "loving by my side everyday when half the world turned their backs on me."

"The most amazing step mom to our children," West added in a since-deleted Instagram post, "I love you so much thank you for sharing your life with me."

More than a year later, West and Censori attended the 2025 Grammys red carpet together — West's first time attending the event since 2015 — where Censori dropped a big coat to reveal her nearly-naked body, only covered by a transparent dress.

Afterward, West defended the stunt on social media.

"My wife's first red carpet opened a whole new world," West wrote in a Feb. 6 post on X. "I keep staring at this photo like I was staring in admiration that night Thinking wow I am so lucky to have a wife that is so smart talented brave and hot."

The following week, West began posting erratically on social media, including sharing various antisemitic statements on X and debuting a surprise commercial slot during Super Bowl 2025. In the advertisement, the "Runaway" rapper encouraged viewers to go to Yeezy's website, where he was only selling one item: a T-shirt that included a swastika symbol on it. (The website was later taken down.)

On Feb. 9, an X account claiming to be Censori issued a plea asking a higher power to "protect" West from "trouble & lead him toward understanding & respect for all people."

However, a rep for Censori later told the THR the account "did not belong" to her.

And while Kardashian had made public efforts following her and West’s 2021 divorce to maintain a cordial co-parenting dynamic — including being “friendly” to Censori — she has recently spoken out about where she and West stand.

Indeed, the SKIMS founder noted that she feels “alone” despite the support system and resources she has in raising her four children.

“Sometimes in the middle of the night when they're all sleeping in your bed kicking you and crying and waking up,” Kardashian explained on the What in the Winkler podcast last November of feeling like a single parent. “It’s not something that I talk about a lot because I feel like there is always a lot of judgment or people always will jump to the, ‘Oh, but you have the resources to have nannies and to have help.’”

She continued, “I just think that no matter what kind of help I have, basically raising four kids by myself.”

And earlier this year, Kardashian slyly reminisced on why her relationship with West had to end after six years of marriage.

“The hardest part, I’ve been there, when you don’t foresee something happening that really changes a person’s personality,” Kardashian shared on a recent episode of the Kardashians. “And then they’re not the same person and you can’t ever get that person back — but you can’t live with the new person.”