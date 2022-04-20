Rakim Mayers, better known as rapper A$AP Rocky, was detained on Wednesday at Los Angeles International Airport in connection to a November 2021 shooting.

Mayers, 33, was arriving on a private plane from Barbados, where he had been on vacation with his girlfriend Rihanna, who is pregnant with the couple's first child together. He was arrested on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon, the LAPD said.

Mayers had been under investigation by the Los Angeles Police Department for a Nov. 6 shooting near Vista Del Mar and Selma avenues in Hollywood around 10:20 pm. The shooting victim, who survived, later told police Mayers, who was walking with two others, approached him with a handgun on the street.

The victim claimed Mayers shot at him three to four times and believed one of the bullets grazed his left hand, according to police reports.

The shooting had not yet been reported in the media.

LAPD made the arrest with assistance from Immigration and Customs Enforcement’s Homeland Security Investigations team.

In late January, Rihanna announced that she and A$AP Rocky were expecting their first child together. The pregnancy news came two years after the couple first sparked dating rumors when they were spotted out in NYC shortly after her split from billionaire Hassan Jameel.