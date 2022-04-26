Bad Bunny Cast as Marvel's First Latino Character in ‘El Muerto' Film

Ready for some super news?

Bad Bunny is set to star in Sony Pictures' "El Muerto," and make history in the process.

The studio announced Monday at CinemaCon in Las Vegas that El Muerto, who comes from the Marvel Universe, will be the first Latino character to lead a live-action Marvel movie.

El Muerto, also known as Juan Carlos Estrada Sanchez, is a wrestler whose powers and mask have been passed down for generations. He comes across another Marvel hero in the comics, having a match with Spider-Man.

The movie is set to be released in theaters on Jan. 12, 2024. While this is the first leading film role for Bad Bunny, whose real name is Benito Antonio Martnez Ocasio, this isn't the first time he's appeared on the big screen. The Puerto Rican musician, 28, also acts alongside Brad Pitt in David Leitch's new thriller "Bullet Train," which premieres on July 29.

It's certainly been an exciting time for Bad Bunny. Not only did he win Best Musica Urbana Album for "El Ultimo Tour Del Mundo" at the 2022 Grammy Awards, but he was also named Spotify's most-streamed artist in the world for 2021 (having taken home the title for the second year in a row).

And he isn't the only star set to depict a Marvel character in an upcoming Sony Pictures film.

Aaron Taylor-Johnson is playing the titular character in Kraven the Hunter, which is being released Jan. 13, 2023, and Dakota Johnson and Sydney Sweeney are appearing in Madame Web, which hits theaters July 7, 2023.