Bad Bunny Performs Live Concert From Flatbed Truck Driving Through NYC

Bad Bunny surprised New Yorkers who caught the artist performing a livestreamed concert from a flatbed truck driving throughout New York City.

The spectacle marked the return of the Uforia Music Series, which plans additional virtual performances once a month for the rest of the year. In special honor of Hispanic Heritage Month, the flatbed truck designed to look a subway train drove through the Bronx, Washington Heights and it stopped in front of Harlem Hospital.

The Puerto Rican singer thanked frontline workers for their sacrifices during the pandemic. The one-of-a-kind performance, which was livestreamed on YouTube, also comes on the anniversary of Hurricane Maria, a deadly Category 5 storm that devastated Puerto Rico in 2017.

"We are extremely excited to celebrate the richness of Latinx culture during Hispanic Heritage Month with this one-of-a-kind live streaming experience, and also commemorate Puerto Rico's community resilience on the third anniversary of Hurricane Maria, in partnership with Verizon," Univision President of Radio Jesus Lara said in a statement.

While Bad Bunny was performing, he premiered a new music video for his song "Una Vez."