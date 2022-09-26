‘Basketball Wives' Star Brooke Bailey Pens Heartbreaking Tribute After Daughter Kayla Dies at Age 25

Brooke Bailey is mourning the loss of her daughter Kayla Nicole Bailey.

On Sept. 26, the "Basketball Wives" star shared on social media that the 25-year-old had tragically passed away.

"Forever my baby, Pretty Black aka Kayla Nicole Bailey," Brooke captioned a carousel of throwback pictures of her daughter on Instagram. "This is not a goodbye. Mommy will see you soon."

Several of Brooke's "Basketball Wives" co-stars sent their love and support in the comments section of her post, including Shaunie O'Neal, who commented, "Praying for you and your family."

Brandi Maxiell wrote, "RIP Kayla we luv you baby girl!!! I love you so much Brooke!!! You are so strong and continue to trust in God to carry you through this storm sis!!! We are all here for you and your family," while former "Basketball Wives" star Evelyn Lozada commented, "Brooke, I can't imagine the pain you're going through during this difficult time. I'm so sorry for your loss. My thoughts and prayers are with you and your fam #LoveYall."

Jennifer Williams wrote, "Love you Brooke, condolences" and Brittish Williams commented, "RIH pretty girl! I love you Brooke."

In response to the outpouring of love Brooke received, she shared an additional message thanking everyone for their kind words during this difficult time.

"My baby girl is so Loved by all of youuuu !!!" she wrote on her Instagram Stories Sept. 25. "The love and support my family has received today is unreal and so appreciated."

Brooke added, "Kayla left a mark on so many lives. She entered the room and demanded respect, love and attention. If you had the pleasure of meeting her and being friends with her she has forever changed your life."

The reality star has not yet disclosed Kayla's cause of death.