’Batwoman’ Star Ruby Rose Makes Surprise Series Exit Ahead of Season 2

"Batwoman" has to find a new Batwoman.

It was announced that Ruby Rose, who plays the title character of "Batwoman," is leaving the show after one season. The finale aired on Sunday, which means fans have already seen her final episode of the series.

Rose is not the first to leave behind a leading role in a TV show, but what's more unique is that Warner Bros, The CW, and Berlanti Productions plan to recast the role, as you can't really have the show "Batwoman" without the caped crusader herself.

"The studio and network are firmly committed to Batwoman's second season and long-term future, and we -- along with the show's talented creative team -- look forward to sharing its new direction, including the casting of a new lead actress and member of the LGBTQ community, in the coming months," the network and production companies said in a statement.

Rose gave no reasoning for her departure, but gave her thanks and said it was a "very difficult" decision.

"I have made the very difficult decision to not return to Batwoman next season," said Rose in a statement. "This was not a decision I made lightly as I have the utmost respect for the cast, crew and everyone involved with the show in both Vancouver and in Los Angeles. I am beyond appreciative to Greg Berlanti, Sarah Schechter and Caroline Dries for not only giving me this incredible opportunity, but for welcoming me into the DC universe they have so beautifully created. Thank you Peter Roth and Mark Pedowitz and the teams at Warner Bros. and The CW who put so much into the show and always believed in me. Thank you to everyone who made season one a success - I am truly grateful."



Batwoman, which was already renewed for a second season, will return in January at the earliest, along with the rest of The CW's usual fall lineup.