Becky G Is Engaged to Soccer Star Sebastian Lletget

For Becky G, la respuesta es sí.

The Latin pop star announced on Dec. 9 that she and soccer player Sebastian Lletget are engaged.

"Our spot forever," Becky captioned her Instagram of her and Lletget at a boardwalk.

In addition to sharing the special news about their relationship milestone, Becky—who has been dating the athlete since early 2016—also posted several candid shots of the moment Lletget got down on one knee and popped the big question.

In fact, one image also showed the lovebirds smiling from ear to ear as the "Mami" singer flashed her massive oval-shaped diamond ring. The two even wore matching outfits for the special occasion, wearing black leather jackets.

Shortly after announcing their engagement, the couple's friends and followers couldn't help but celebrate.

Anitta wrote, "Imma get my dress ready RIGHT NOW wowwwww," while YouTuber Desi Perkins replied, "Omg Girl!! I screamed! I'm so happy for you."

"Batgirl'"s Leslie Grace gushed, "YESSSSS!!!!!!!! CONGRATULATIONS TO YOU BOTH AGHHHHH."

The "La Respuesta" singer previously shared rare insight into her and Lletget's relationship.

"They see Seb as the professional athlete and they see me as the professional artist," she explained to E! News in 2020 about how her fans see their romance, adding, "but at the end of the day, we are each other's best friends."

As she put it, "We always keep it real with each other."

Performer Becky G is just one of millions not only embracing Spanglish as a way of communicating, but as a way of life.