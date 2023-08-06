Bella Hadid posts emotional update amid ‘painful' battle with Lyme disease

Bella Hadid is detailing her perspective amid her health journey.

The supermodel—who is currently undergoing treatment for Lyme disease—shared an update on her well-being, noting that her younger self "would be so proud of grown me for not giving up on myself."

The 26-year-old also expressed gratitude to those closest to her, including mom Yolanda Hadid, for their ongoing support.

"Thankful to my mommy for keeping all of my medical records, sticking by me, never leaving my side, protecting, supporting, but most of all, believing me through all of this," she captioned an Aug. 6 Instagram post featuring photos from doctor visits and medical records. "Living in this state, worsening with time and work while trying to make myself, my family and the people who support me, proud, had taken a toll on me in ways I can't really explain."

As Bella Hadid noted, she's faced a range of emotions during this experience.

"To be that sad and sick with the most blessings/privilege/opportunity/love around me was quite possibly the most confusing thing ever," she continued. "One thing I want to express to you all is that 1: I am okay and you do not have to worry, and 2: I wouldn't change anything for the world."

The model went on to note that given the chance to "go through all of this again, to get here, to this exact moment," she "would do it all over again."

"The universe works in the most painful and beautiful ways but I need to say that if you are struggling-it will get better," she added. "I promise. take a step away, stay strong, have faith in your path, walk in your truth and the clouds will start to clear up."

In fact, her journey has shifted her view on life moving forward.

"I have so much gratitude for and perspective on life," she wrote, "this 100+ days of Lyme, chronic disease, co infection treatment, almost 15 years of invisible suffering, was all worth it if I'm able to, God willing, have a lifetime of spreading love from a full cup."

Bella Hadid—who also celebrated a 5-month-sobriety milestone earlier this year—explained she "tried to pick the most positive pictures" she could in order to detail her battle.

"Because as painful as this experience was," she added, "the outcome was the most enlightening experience of my life filled with new friends, new visions and a new brain."

Noting the continuation of her recent medical leave, Bella Hadid concluded her note with a message for the future.

"I'll be back when I'm ready," she wrote. "I miss you all so much, I love you all so much."