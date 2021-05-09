Ben Affleck Celebrates Ex Jennifer Garner With Rare Family Photos on Mother's Day

Ben Affleck just paid tribute to his ex-wife Jennifer Garner on Mother's Day in the most heartwarming way.

On Instagram on Sunday, May 9, the Oscar winner shared never-before-seen throwback photos of the actress with daughters Violet, 15, and Serafina, 12, and son Samuel, 9, when they were little kids. He blurred out the children's faces to protect their privacy.

"So happy to share these kids with you. Luckiest parents in the world. Thanks for all the good you do," Affleck wrote. "Happy Mother's Day. Love, their Dad."

In his post, the "Argo" star included a photo of himself and his family dressed up as characters from "The Wizard of Oz" for Halloween -- Affleck and Garner were the Tin Man and Glinda, the Good Witch of the North, while their kids went as Dorothy, the Scarecrow and the Cowardly Lion. The actor also posted a pic of Garner holding a newborn Samuel, swaddled in a blanket, as the girls looked on.

Affleck also included in his post a selfie video of the actress saying, "Shhh, don't tell anyone but I think I'll be home for bedtime."

Affleck and Garner wed in 2005 and split in 2015 before finalizing their divorce in 2018.

Affleck has paid tribute to Garner on Mother's Day before. In 2019, he posted on his Instagram page a throwback pic of the actress with his mother, Christine.

"Happy Mother's Day to the two incredible mothers who have shown me the meaning of love," he captioned the post.