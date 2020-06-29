BET Awards Includes Very Much Alive Former San Francisco Mayor Willie Brown in Memorial

The show probably meant to pay respects to the late NFL great "Old Man" Willie Brown

The BET Awards paid tribute to Willie Brown, the very much alive former mayor of San Francisco, during the show's tribute Sunday night to notable African Americans who have died in the past year, NBC news reported.

Sandwiched between pioneering actress Diahann Carroll and soul singer Bill Withers, a picture of "Willie Lewis Brown Jr.: Politician" appeared during the show's in memoriam segment.

Show producers had wanted to honor "Old Man Willie" Brown, who died in October at 78. The Hall of Fame cornerback played 16 seasons in the NFL, 12 of them for the Raiders in Oakland and Los Angeles.

Local

coronavirus 5 hours ago

Four Employees at Zoo Miami Test Positive for Coronavirus

Miami 6 hours ago

Demonstrator Claims He Was Injured by Police Rubber Bullets During Miami Protest

Read the full story on NBCNews.com

Coronavirus Pandemic News Local US & World NBCLX Decision 2020 Impact With Jackie Nespral PolitiFact Weather Hurricane Season Weather alerts Investigations Responds 6 In The Mix Entertainment Latin Beat Traffic Sports Community Voices With Jawan Strader
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us