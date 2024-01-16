‘Better Call Saul' just broke an Emmys record — but it's not one to celebrate

Originally appeared on E! Online

Time might not heal these wounds.

Though "Better Call Saul" was nominated for seven awards at the 2023 Emmys, the "Breaking Bad" prequel starring Bob Odenkirk and Rhea Seehorn didn't nab a single trophy at the Jan. 15 show. Which, unfortunately, keeps with tradition. After all, over its six-season run, the AMC show has been nominated 53 times — and has zero wins, making it the series with the most Emmy losses.

Not that the cast sees themselves as anything but winners.

"We all truly feel proud of the work we created," Seehorn told The Hollywood Reporter ahead of the Emmys, "and [co-creator] Peter Gould, even if I wasn't on this show, nailed the final season and the finale and that's a really hard thing to do."

"I guess I'd be lying if I didn't say who doesn't want to run up on stage and go, ‘Thanks for recognizing our last time out here,'" the 51-year-old continued. "But I have a feeling we'll feel that way about our show no matter what."

And while they may have been snubbed by the Emmys time and again — "Succession" took home the top prize of Outstanding Drama Series — "Better Call Saul" has found success elsewhere.

Take, for instance, at the 2023 Critics' Choice Awards, where the show won Best Drama Series, Best Supporting Actor in a Drama Series for Giancarlo Esposito and Best Actor in a Drama Series for Odenkirk.

And in the end, the viewers' love is the only win that matters.

"Thanks for giving us a chance," Odenkirk shared on X, formerly known as Twitter, when the series finale aired in August 2022. "We came out of maybe a lot of people's most favorite show ever, and we could have been hated for simply trying to do a show, but we weren't. We were given a chance, and hopefully, we made the most of it. Thank you for staying with us."

So who did beat out "Better Call Saul" at the Emmys? Read on for all the winners…

Outstanding Drama Series

Andor

Better Call Saul

The Crown

The Last of Us

WINNER: Succession

The White Lotus

Yellowjackets

Outstanding Lead Actress In A Drama Series

Bella Ramsey, The Last of Us

Elisabeth Moss, The Handmaid's Tale

Keri Russell, The Diplomat

Melanie Lynskey, Yellowjackets

WINNER: Sarah Snook, Succession

Sharon Horgan, Bad Sisters

Outstanding Lead Actor In A Drama Series

Bob Odenkirk, Better Call Saul

Brian Cox, Succession

Jeff Bridges, The Old Man

Jeremy Strong, Succession

WINNER: Kieran Culkin, Succession

Pedro Pascal, The Last of Us

Outstanding Supporting Actress In A Drama Series

Aubrey Plaza, The White Lotus

Elizabeth Debicki, The Crown

J. Smith-Cameron, Succession

WINNER: Jennifer Coolidge, The White Lotus

Meghann Fahy, The White Lotus

Rhea Seehorn, Better Call Saul

Sabrina Impacciatore, The White Lotus

Simona Tabasco, The White Lotus

Outstanding Supporting Actor In A Drama Series

Alan Ruck, Succession

Aleksander Skarsgård, Succession

F. Murray Abraham, The White Lotus

WINNER: Matthew Macfadyen, Succession

Michael Imperioli, The White Lotus

Nicholas Braun, Succession

Theo James, The White Lotus

Will Sharpe, The White Lotus

Outstanding Comedy Series

Abbot Elementary

Barry

Jury Duty

Only Murders in the Building

Ted Lasso

WINNER: The Bear

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Wednesday

Outstanding Lead Actress In A Comedy Series

Christina Applegate, Dead to Me

Jenna Ortega, Wednesday

Natasha Lyonne, Poker Face

WINNER: Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary

Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Outstanding Lead Actor In A Comedy Series

Bill Hader, Barry

Jason Segel, Shrinking

Jason Sudeikis, Ted Lasso

WINNER: Jeremy Allen White, The Bear

Martin Short, Only Murders in the Building

Outstanding Supporting Actress In A Comedy Series

Alex Borstein, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

WINNER: Ayo Edebiri, The Bear

Hannah Waddingham, Ted Lasso

Janelle James, Abbott Elementary

Jessica Williams, Shrinking

Juno Temple, Ted Lasso

Sheryl Lee Ralph, Abbott Elementary

Outstanding Supporting Actor In A Comedy Series

Anthony Carrigan, Barry

Brett Goldstein, Ted Lasso

WINNER: Ebon Moss-Bachrach, The Bear

Henry Winkler, Barry

James Marsden, Jury Duty

Phil Dunster, Ted Lasso

Tyler James Williams, Abbott Elementary

Outstanding Limited Series or Anthology Series

WINNER: Beef

Dahmer — Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story

Daisy Jones & the Six

Fleishman is in Trouble

Obi-Wan Kenobi

Outstanding Lead Actress In A Limited Or Anthology Series Or Movie

WINNER: Ali Wong, Beef

Dominique Fishback, Swarm

Jessica Chastain, George & Tammy

Kathryn Hahn, Tiny Beautiful Things

Lizzy Caplan, Fleishman Is In Trouble

Riley Keough, Daisy Jones & the Six

Outstanding Lead Actor In A Limited Or Anthology Series Or Movie

Daniel Radcliffe, Weird: The Al Yankovic Story

Evan Peters, Dahmer — Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story

Kumail Nanjiani, Welcome to Chippendales

Michael Shannon, George & Tammy

WINNER: Steven Yeun, Beef

Taron Egerton, Black Bird

Outstanding Supporting Actress In A Limited Anthology Series or Movie

Annaleigh Ashford, Welcome to Chippendales

Camila Morrone, Daisy Jones & The Six

Claire Danes, Fleishman Is In Trouble

Juliette Lewis, Welcome to Chippendales

Maria Bello, Beef

Merritt Wever, Tiny Beautiful Things

WINNER: Niecy Nash-Betts, Dahmer — Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story

Outstanding Supporting Actor In A Limited Anthology Series or Movie

Jesse Plemons, Love & Death

Joseph Lee, Beef

Murray Bartlett, Welcome to Chippendales

WINNER: Paul Walter Hauser, Black Bird

Ray Liotta, Black Bird

Richard Jenkins, Dahmer — Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story

Young Mazino, Beef

Outstanding Talk Series

WINNER: The Daily Show

Jimmy Kimmel Live

Late Night With Seth Meyers

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert

The Problem With Jon Stewart

Outstanding Reality Competition Program