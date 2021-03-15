Grammy Awards

Beyoncé Has Now Won More Grammys Than Any Other Woman in History

63rd Annual GRAMMY Awards – Telecast
Kevin Winter/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Beyoncé won her 28th Grammy Sunday night, making her the winningest woman in Grammy history.

Beyoncé broke the record with her victory Sunday night for best R&B performance for “Black Parade,” surpassing the 27 Grammys won by Alison Krauss.

She had tied the record just minutes earlier when she won best rap song with Megan Thee Stallion for “Savage.”

She won another Grammy with daughter Blue Ivy for best music video earlier Sunday.

Accepting the award on the outdoor stage at the Los Angeles Convention Center, Beyoncé said “this is so overwhelming, I’ve been working my whole life, since 9 years old, I can’t believe this happened, it’s such a magical night.”

