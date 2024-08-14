Nominees for the People's Choice Country Awards 2024 have been revealed, and country music fans can now vote for their favorite artists, tracks and albums.
On Aug. 14, TODAY exclusively shared nominees in two of the leading categories: the people’s artist of 2024 and the song of 2024.
Fans can head over to www.votepcca.com to start casting their votes. Voting is open through Friday, Aug. 23, at 11:59 p.m. ET.
The People’s Choice Country Awards will air live on Thursday, Sept. 26, at 8 p.m. ET/ 5 p.m. PT on NBC and Peacock from the Grand Ole Opry House in Nashville. The event will be hosted by five-time Grammy-winner Shania Twain. E! will also be live from the red carpet before the show at 6 p.m. ET.
The Hurricane season is on. Our meteorologists are ready. Sign up for the NBC 6 Weather newsletter to get the latest forecast in your inbox.
This year, the People’s Choice Country Awards will feature some exciting new categories, such as best female song, male song, group/duo song, cover song, new artist song and storyteller song.
Read on for a list of People’s Choice Country Awards 2024 nominees.
People’s Choice Country Awards 2024 nominees
People’s artist of 2024
- Beyoncé
- Jelly Roll
- Kacey Musgraves
- Kane Brown
- Lainey Wilson
- Luke Combs
- Morgan Wallen
- Zach Bryan
Female artist of 2024
- Beyoncé
- Carly Pearce
- Dolly Parton
- Kacey Musgraves
- Kelsea Ballerini
- Lainey Wilson
- Megan Moroney
- Miranda Lambert
Male artist of 2024
- Bailey Zimmerman
- Chris Stapleton
- Cody Johnson
- Jelly Roll
- Kane Brown
- Luke Combs
- Morgan Wallen
- Zach Bryan
Group/duo of 2024
- Brothers Osborne
- Dan + Shay
- Old Dominion
- Ole 60
- The Red Clay Strays
- The War And Treaty
- Tigirlily Gold
- Zac Brown Band
Song of 2024
- “A Bar Song (Tipsy)” — Shaboozey (Songwriters: Collins Obinna Chibueze, Jerrel Jones, Joe Kent, Mark Williams, Nevin Sastry, Sean Cook)
- “Austin (Boots Stop Workin’)” — Dasha (Songwriters: Adam Wendler, Anna Dasha Novotny, Cheyenne Rose Arnspiger, Kenneth Travis Heidelman)
- “I Had Some Help” — Post Malone feat. Morgan Wallen (Songwriters: Ashley Gorley, Austin Post, Chandler Paul Walters, Ernest Smith, Hoskins, Louis Bell, Morgan Wallen, Ryan Vojtesak)
- “I Remember Everything” — Zach Bryan feat. Kacey Musgraves (Songwriters: Kacey Musgraves, Zach Bryan)
- “Miles On It” — Marshmello & Kane Brown (Songwriters: CASTLE, Connor McDonough, Earwulf, Jake Torrey, Kane Brown, Marshmello, Nick Gale, Riley McDonough)
- “Pink Skies” — Zach Bryan (Songwriter: Zach Bryan)
- “Texas Hold ‘Em” — Beyoncé (Songwriters: Beyoncé, Brian Bates, Elizabeth Lowell Boland, Megan Bülow, Nate Ferraro, Raphael Saadiq)
- “Wild Ones” — Jessie Murph feat. Jelly Roll (Songwriters: Feli Ferraro, Gregory Aldae Hein, Jason Deford, Jeff Gitelman, Jessie Murph)
New artist of 2024
- Chase Matthew
- Chayce Beckham
- Dasha
- Koe Wetzel
- Nate Smith
- Shaboozey
- Tucker Wetmore
- Warren Zeiders
Social country star of 2024
- Bailey Zimmerman
- Beyoncé
- Dolly Parton
- Jelly Roll
- Kelsea Ballerini
- Luke Combs
- Morgan Wallen
- Reba McEntire
See the full list of nominees when casting your vote here.
This story first appeared on TODAY.com. More from TODAY: