When and how to watch Beyoncé perform live on Netflix this Christmas

Between the NFL and NBA, there will be plenty of sports on Christmas. But there's a special treat for music fans, too.

Beyoncé will perform live at halftime of Wednesday's game between the Baltimore Ravens and Houston Texans, which will give fans some added entertainment during the NFL's first games on Netflix.

The 43-year-old star singer is no stranger to the NFL, having performed during the halftime show at Super Bowl XLVII in 2013 and Super Bowl 50 in 2016.

Here's all the info you need to watch her Christmas performance:

When is Beyoncé's NFL Christmas show?

Beyoncé will perform during halftime of the Ravens vs. Texans game on Wednesday, Dec. 25.

What time is Beyoncé's NFL Christmas show?

The game will kick off 4:30 p.m. ET, so halftime is expected to be around 6 p.m. ET.

Halftime will last 15 minutes, which is shorter than the extended Super Bowl halftime break.

Where is Beyoncé's NFL Christmas show taking place?

Beyoncé will be on the field at NRG Stadium in Houston to perform in her hometown.

How to watch Beyoncé's NFL Christmas show

Netflix will air Beyoncé's full show live on its streaming platform.

Which NFL teams are playing on Christmas?

There are two NFL games scheduled for Christmas Day in 2024, with both airing on Netflix.