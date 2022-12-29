Bill Cosby Hints at Comedy Comeback With Possible 2023 Tour

After years spent facing dozens of sexual assault allegations and being widely shunned by the entertainment industry and former fans, Bill Cosby said he thinks 2023 is the year he can make a comeback.

The once-revered actor and comedian was released from prison in 2021 after serving nearly three years on sexual assault charges.

During a radio interview on "WWGH Talk," Cosby told host Scott Spears that he's looking forward to getting "out of this mess" — referring to his legal troubles related to sexual assault allegations.

“When I come out of this, I feel that I will be able to perform and be the Bill Cosby that my audience in person knows me to be,” Cosby told Spears.

Spears asked Cosby if 2023 will be the year he returns to comedy.

“Yes. Yes, because there’s so much fun to be had in this storytelling that I do," Cosby said.

Cosby’s representative, Andrew Wyatt, told Variety that the comedian is “looking at spring/summer to start touring.”

Cosby served nearly three years in prison on a 2018 sexual assault conviction before the Pennsylvania Supreme Court overturned the conviction, finding that he gave incriminating testimony in a deposition about the encounter only after believing he had immunity from prosecution.