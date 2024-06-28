A relationship between tech and music royalty has been made official.

Phoebe Gates, the daughter of Microsoft billionaire Bill Gates and ex-wife Melinda Gates, confirmed in a diary for Nylon on June 21 that she is dating Arthur Donald, the grandson of Beatles icon Paul McCartney.

Gates, 21, shared a photo with Nylon of her getting a piggyback ride from Donald as part of a series of snaps from her recent graduation from Stanford University. In the diary, she called Donald her "boyfriend," confirming a romance that had been rumored since last year.

Donald is the son of McCartney's daughter, Mary McCartney, and husband Alistair Donald.

Here's what to know about the two scions of the software and music giants.

Phoebe Gates sparked rumors of dating Arthur Donald in October 2023

The first hint that the two were seeing each other came in October 2023, when Gates shared a cozy shot on Instagram of Donald in a blazer and her in a blue dress on a balcony in Paris.

"Paris on film 💙" Gates wrote.

Phoebe Gates calls Arthur Donald her ‘boyfriend’ alongside graduation pics in June 2024

In her June 2024 diary for Nylon, Gates shared a picture of Donald carrying her after her graduation ceremony from Stanford.

"My boyfriend, Arthur, giving me a lift post-ceremony," she captioned it.

She also shared another photo of them together, with Donald in a navy blue blazer and T-shirt and her in a light blue silk dress.

"With Arthur, he cleans up nicely," she wrote.

Gates graduated from Stanford with a degree in human biology in three years with this year's graduation ceremony playing a huge role in her motivation. Her mother, Melinda, gave this year's speech to the graduates of the prestigious California university.

“I knew I had to make it happen if I could, because I wanted to watch my mother deliver this year’s commencement speech as a graduate,” she told Nylon. “I can’t think of a better ending!”

She also shared a photo with her mom on her graduation day.

"Final hug with mom, who reminded us all today that we can channel the passion of our generation into actual change," Gates wrote. "The next chapter begins now."

This article first appeared on TODAY.com.