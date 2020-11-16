Blake Shelton's Message to ‘New Fiancée' Gwen Stefani at People's Choice Awards

Blake Shelton's winning streak continues.

For yet another year, "The Voice" coach took home the trophy for Top Country Artist at the 2020 E! People's Choice Awards on Sunday.

"Wow. This is crazy. This is absolutely insane," Shelton shared from the Barker Hangar in Southern California. "I'm so happy that we're able to have this award show in spite of everything."

While the "Happy Anywhere" singer gave thanks to his record label, Shelton really wanted to thank the fans who cast thousands of votes to ensure his win.

"Me and my team should be thanking all the fans out there who voted for this thing," he said. "And I don't spend a lot of time on social media anymore, but when I do look at it, all I see is fans retweeting and voting for – lately, for the People's Choice Awards. Thank you so much."

2020 People's Choice Awards: Top Moments From the Show

People's Choice Awards 2020: See Every Star

Last but certainly not least, there was one special VIP fan who Shelton had to thank before stepping off the stage. Perhaps pop culture fans know a lady named Gwen Stefani.

"Thank you to my new fiancée, Gwen Stefani," he said. "That's S-t-e-f-a-n-I, if you need to Google it to figure out who she is. Thanks for the inspiration and I love you guys, thank you."

Shelton's big win comes less than a month after he confirmed his engagement on social media.

As he wrote on Instagram, "Hey @gwenstefani thanks for saving my 2020... And the rest of my life.. I love you. I heard a YES!"

And for those wondering where Stefani was during the big win, we have answers.

The No Doubt lead singer quickly went on Instagram Live after the award was announced and revealed she was in the car outside the venue cheering him on.