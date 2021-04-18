Academy of Country Music Awards

Blanco Brown Makes First Public Appearance at 2021 ACM Awards After ‘Very Serious Accident”

By Mike Vulpo

Blanco Brown at the Academy of Country Music Awards
Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for ACM

Blanco Brown is grateful to be back on the stage.

During the 2021 ACM Awards, a powerful moment occurred when Keith Urban introduced one of the night's presenters. As it turns out, Blanco wasn't just handing out an award. He was making his first public appearance since a shocking car accident.

"Last year during the ACMs in September, Blanco Brown was involved in a very, very serious accident and I'm talking serious to the point where they weren't even sure if Blanco was going to walk again," Urban explained. "We sent him our prayers and our light and hoped that he would have a recovery."

As it turned out, all of the good vibes worked.

"He not only has had a speedy recovery, but I'm happy to say that he is actually back with us tonight," Urban continued. "Here to present the first award of the evening, in his very first public appearance, please make him welcome, Blanco Brown."

After receiving a round of applause, the country singer took a moment to thank all of his fans for supporting him in the past several months.

"I'm so blessed to be back on this stage, and I want to thank everyone in the country community for their love and support," he shared. "And to all the lifesaving first responders, words are not enough. And now, it's my pleasure to present the nominees for group of the year."

Back in August 2020, Brown was involved in a motorcycle accident where he "shattered" his arms, wrists, legs and pelvis upon hitting a 1998 Ford Ranger.

"It was a scary moment," the singer previously told "Billboard." "But I'm just glad that God had his arms around me."

After presenting an award, Brown shared some insight into his recovery today.

"I am coming along," he told reporters. " I am blessed. I am still rehabbing four to five times a week and just building my strength so I can keep it going."

The "Just the Way" singer added, "I have so many people reach out personally and people reach out to my label and check on me all the way through the process. Personally, Jimmie Allen, Jason Aldean, Keith Urban, it's just been a blessing, Tyler from Florida Georgia Line and the list goes on. I am speechless. I am grateful."

