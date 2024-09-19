Movies

Brad Pitt and George Clooney reveal new ‘Ocean's' movie is in the works

Brad Pitt and George Clooney exclusively confirmed to E! News that there's a "really good script" for a new installment of the "Ocean's heist movie franchise.

By Gabrielle Chung | E! Online

Los Angeles Premiere Of The Apple Original Film "Wolfs"- Arrivals
Photo by Amy Sussman/WireImage

Originally appeared on E! Online

George Clooney and Brad Pitt are ready to make waves again.

📺 24/7 South Florida news stream: Watch NBC6 free wherever you are

After all, another installment of their widely popular "Ocean's" movie saga is in the works.

"We have a really good script," Clooney exclusively told E! News correspondent Will Marfuggi at the Los Angeles premiere of "Wolfs" Sept. 18. "Everyone's read it and ready to do it.”

The Hurricane season is on. Our meteorologists are ready. Sign up for the NBC 6 Weather newsletter to get the latest forecast in your inbox.

In fact, he jokingly noted that Pitt "actually liked it."

"That's right," the "Fight Club" alum said, prompting Clooney's quip that the reason is because "we kill someone that you think is funny.”

To which Pitt cheekily responded, "That’s true, too." (To catch their full interview, tune into E! News tonight, Sept. 19, at 11 p.m.)

Entertainment News

Celebrity couples 2 hours ago

Eva Mendes admits she felt ‘lost' after having kids with Ryan Gosling

Celebrity couples 3 hours ago

Why Blake Shelton relates to Travis Kelce & Taylor Swift's romance

Clooney, 63, and Pitt, 60, first stole hearts as the respective Danny Ocean and Rusty Ryan in Steven Soderbergh's 2001 heist film "Ocean's Eleven." They went on to reprise their roles in 2004's "Ocean's Twelve "and 2007's "Ocean's Thirteen."

"He feels sorry for me and keeps me employed as an actor," Clooney quipped, with Pitt teasing that his longtime friend "has nothing else going on outside the film business."

But jokes aside, Clooney said he enjoys working with Pitt because it's nice to have someone who's "been through the trenches for so long" on his team.

"It's just an odd experience," he said of the film industry, "and so nice to have someone that you appreciate and respect.”

"Wolfs" premieres in theaters Sept. 20 and is out on Apple TV+ Sept. 27.

Brad Pitt and George Clooney have been roasting each other for decades now. In an Access Hollywood interview with Brad and George from 2001, the pair hilariously poke fun at one another while talking about working together on their hit flick "Ocean's Eleven."
Copyright E! Online

This article tagged under:

Movies
News Local US & World Weather Weather alerts Hurricane Season On Your Side Investigates Responds Submit a tip PolitiFact Impact With Jackie Nespral Voices With Jawan Strader South Florida Live Entertainment Traffic Sports Community TV Listings Contests
About NBC 6 Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule Cozi TV
Contact Us