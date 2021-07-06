Britney Spears

Britney Spears' Longtime Manager, Larry Rudolph, Resigns

"I’ll be there for her if she ever needs me again, just as I always have been," Rudolph wrote in a letter to her co-conservators

NBC Universal, Inc.

Pop star Britney Spears’ longtime manager has resigned, saying it was in the singer’s “best interest” given her intention to retire, NBC News reports.

Larry Rudolph sent the letter to Spears’ father, James Spears and Jodi Montgomery, her co-conservators. Rudolph said it had been over two and a half years since he last communicated with the singer, when she told him she planned to take an indefinite work hiatus.

Don't miss local breaking news and weather. Download our NBC 6 South Florida app for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

"Earlier today, I became aware that Britney had been voicing her intention to officially retire," Rudolph, who has worked with Spears for the last 25 years, wrote in the letter first published Monday by Deadline and later confirmed by NBC News. “I believe it is in Britney’s best interest for me to resign from her team as my professional services are no longer needed,” Rudolph's letter added.

Entertainment News

Richard Donner 16 hours ago

‘Superman,' ‘Lethal Weapon' Director Richard Donner Dies

Jennifer Lopez 19 hours ago

Jennifer Lopez Says She's ‘Never Been Better' Amid Romance With Ben Affleck

Spears' representatives did not respond to NBC News' request for comment.

Read the full story here.

This article tagged under:

Britney SpearsLarry Rudolph
Coronavirus Pandemic News Local US & World Weather Weather alerts Hurricane Season Investigations Responds Impact With Jackie Nespral NBCLX 6 In The Mix Entertainment Latin Beat Traffic Sports Community TV Listings Contests
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us