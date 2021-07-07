Britney Spears' Mom Says Pop Star Can Care for Herself, Should Pick Her Own Lawyer

Lawyers for Lynne Spears, the mother of Britney Spears, filed a motion on Tuesday saying her daughter was well enough to take care of herself and should have permission to retain her own attorney to handle her conservatorship case.

The petition filed on behalf of Lynn Spears to the Los Angeles County Superior Court called into question the claims that Britney Spears had a reduced capacity to handle her own affairs, which has allowed the conservatorship to continue for so long.

The filing cited the fact that Britney Spears has performed multiple shows, produced multiple albums and gone on tour since her 2008 conservatorship was put into place.

“Now, and for the past many years, Conservatee is able to care for her person and in fact has, inside of the parameters of this conservatorship, earned literally hundreds of millions of dollars as an international celebrity… Her capacity is certainly different today than it was in 2008, and Conservatee should no longer be held to the 2008 standard, whereby she was found to 'not have the capacity to retain counsel,'” the motion said.

The motion asked to court to respect her daughter's wishes to pick her own lawyer to handle her conservatorship case, as Britney Spears stated herself to the court on June 23.

