Britney Spears Requests to Address Court at Hearing on Her Conservatorship

Britney Spears on Tuesday was granted a request to address the court managing her conservatorship directly at a status hearing in June.

The singer’s attorney, Samuel D. Ingham III, asked for the hearing when the court convened Tuesday to address matters regarding accounting and fees, which were pushed back to July for additional information. It's unclear what issues Britney Spears will raise to the court or whether she will ask to end her conservatorship.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

Los Angeles Superior Court Judge Brenda Penny scheduled a status hearing for June 23.

Read the full story at NBCNews.com.