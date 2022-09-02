Britney Spears Sends Message to Her Children After Son Jayden Speaks Out About Their Relationship

Britney Spears has returned to Instagram with a message.

Nearly a week after deleting her profile from the social media platform, the "Hold Me Closer" singer is back with a note penned to sons Sean Preston, 16, and Jayden, 15 (whose dad is her ex Kevin Federline). Britney's message to her children comes hours after Daily Mail released a written excerpt from an upcoming documentary done with her sons, along with their dad and his wife, Victoria.

In the quotes published ahead of the release, Jayden opened up about his relationship with his mom, saying that he thinks their bond "can be fixed with time and effort." Now, Britney has responded to her sons' wishes.

"I've tried to my best at being the best person I can be...to be basically held hostage in homes under nurses and bulls--t," Britney, referring to her 13-year conservatorship, wrote in an Instagram post Sept. 1. "I hope my kids one day understand my reasoning," adding that she says to her son Jayden, "I send all the love in the world to you every day for the rest of my life!!!"

She continued, "My love for my children has no boundaries and it deeply saddens me to know his outcry of saying I wasn't up to his expectations as a mother and maybe one day we can meet face to face and talk about this openly!!!"

Added Britney, "I completely understand your need to live with your father as I had to play the perfect role for 15 years for absolutely nothing."

In her message, the Grammy winner also spoke about her eldest son, Sean Preston, highlighting his love of music and art.

"Preston...I'm aware of your gift," she wrote. "I know you're a teacher in my life and dear child I'm a teacher for you as well!! It's horrible to see your dad be a hypocrite and say the media is horrible yet he has you talking about personal matters to them...I hope you can look in the mirror and remember you are my child and always will be. Since Preston didn't speak, I send my love! I would love nothing more than to see you two face to face."

In the family's ITV News documentary, per Daily Mail, Jayden also spoke out about him and Preston not attending their mom's wedding to Sam Asghari earlier this year.

"At the time it just wasn't a good time to go," Jayden said. "I'm not saying that I'm not happy for her. I'm really happy for them, but she didn't invite the whole family and then if it was just going to be me and Preston, I just don't see how that situation would have ended on good terms."

During the sit-down, which is set to air Sept. 2, Jayden also had a direct message for his mom amid the state of their relationship. "I love you a lot, I hope for the best for you," he shared. "Maybe one day we can sit down like this and talk again."