Brittany Mahomes is pregnant, expecting baby no. 3 with Patrick Mahomes

Originally appeared on E! Online

Brittany and Patrick Mahomes are adding another player to their team.

The couple—who tied the knot in 2022—are pregnant with a third baby, who will be joining older siblings Sterling, 3, and Patrick “Bronze,” 19 months.

"Round three," Brittany and Patrick captioned their joint July 12 Instagram post, adding alongside a white heart, "Here we come."

In the post's adorable accompanying video, the family of four gave a behind the scenes look at a photoshoot celebrating their announcement. As Bruno Mars' song "Count On Me" plays in the background, the family, dressed in coordinating cream-colored outfits, dance together and pose with a sonogram of their forthcoming addition.

And naturally, the post was soon filled with a number of well wishes from the couple's start-studded group of friends.

"Awhhh congrats!!!" wrote WNBA star Caitlin Clark, while Taylor Lautner added, "Oh my goshhhhhh!!! Congrats!!!"

And of course, the Kansas City Chiefs' quarterback got a shoutout from his league, with the NFL sharing a congratulatory message alongside three red hearts.

And not only is the family's bundle of joy destined to be showered with love by their older siblings, but also by the family's two beloved dogs, Steel and Silver, who make up an important part of the family's dynamic.

"Our daughter loves to help feed the dogs and help take them on walks and get them outside," Brittany told E! News in May, adding of both her children, "And they love to play fetch with them. I always had dogs in my household growing up, so I definitely want to do the same for my kids."

In fact, having Steel and Silver was the perfect practice for the couple before having kids.

"It helped a lot," Brittany said. "I got Steel when I was in college, so just having that responsibility of having to take care of something at all times, I think helped with my kids and made me the caregiver that I am and made it a little bit easier to transition."